Colombian Judge Uses ChatGPT; What Would It Say if Indian Courts Did Too?

In India, the use of AI has so far been restricted to automating back-end work, and has not yet been used as a decision-making tool for the judiciary.

“To explore the use of AI in judicial domain, the Supreme Court of India has constituted Artificial Intelligence Committee which has mainly identified application of AI technology in translation of judicial documents; legal research assistance and [rocess automation,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said.

At present, these include:

> ‘Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software’ (SUVAS), which is being used to translate judgments from English into Indian languages

> ‘Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Courts Efficiency’ (SUPACE), a tool to help judges conduct legal research.



But AI Can Help With Case Pendency

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) and newer technologies can help the judiciary dispose of thousands of pending cases, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar had said in May 2022.

“Consider Motor Vehicle (MV) cases that account for highest in any court… In these categories, let us take the simple injuries where the medical expenditure and compensation sought for disability and loss of livelihood is around Rs 1 lakh. On an average it takes 2-3 years to dispose of such cases in a court… can we not use algorithm to ensure that at least 20,000 of such MV cases are disposed of in one year?” he had said.

And What Of Criminal Cases?

Experts think that since each criminal case needs to be decided based on unique evidence, using AI in these instances can turn out to be difficult.