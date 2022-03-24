Calcutta High Court Reserves Order in Birbhum Violence Case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 24 March, took the case diary submitted by state authorities on record and reserved the order in the suo motu case related to the Rampurhat violence that ensued in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday.

A high court bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj perused the case diary submitted by the state investigating authorities and said that they were returning the same.

"If we need it we will call for it," the chief justice told the advocate general, according to ANI.