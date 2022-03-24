'Govt Jobs, Rs 5 Lakh to Kin of Deceased': Mamata Visits Birbhum Post-Violence
Mamata Banerjee also announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs for reconstructing the damaged houses.
Two days after at least eight people were killed and several others were injured in violence in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, 24 March, reached Bogtui village, where the incident had taken place.
After meeting the families that were affected, Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed and announced government jobs for them.
She also announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for reconstructing the damaged houses.
Speaking on the incident, Banerjee said that the role of 'outsiders' must be probed in the violence and ordered the DG to arrest the TMC block president.
Banerjee's visit comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full support to the state government in probing the incident.
At least eight people were killed on Tuesday after miscreants allegedly set fire to the houses of Sona Sheikh, Mihilal Sheikh, Fatik Sheikh, and Banirul Sheikh, supposedly distant relatives of Bhadu Sheikh, in what the police suspect is in retaliation to the latter's alleged murder.
Bhadu Sheikh was a TMC leader who was elected as a member of the Barshal gram panchayat and was made the deputy chief in 2018.
"The incident is condemnable. No one will be spared and this incident is a big conspiracy as some people are trying to defame West Bengal," Banerjee had said on Wednesday.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter and eleven people were arrested. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had also sought a report from the state administration over the incident of violence.
