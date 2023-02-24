'Illegal': Bombay HC Quashes ED Complaint Against Ex Jet Airways Director

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 23 February, quashed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against former Jet Airways director Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita.

The court set aside the 2020 ECIR and all proceedings, actions and investigation related to it because of it being "illegal" and "contrary to law."

Note: The ECIR is the ED equivalent of a police FIR.

The case: The ECIR, based on a FIR filed in 2020 by Akbar travels, alleged that the Goyals had cheated the Mumbai-based travel company of over Rs 46 crores.

The company, in its complaint, said they have been doing business with Jet Airways since 1994, and when the company ran into a financial crisis, Goyal had assured that the travel agency wouldn’t suffer losses.

The agency sold Manchester-Mumbai flight tickets on cheaper rates on the assurances of the accused, the complainant said.

But when in January 2019, many Jet flights got cancelled and they were given the assurance that they would be refunded. However, the payment defaulted, the travel agency said.

Based on this, the FIR booked both the Goyals under offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).