ED Books Naresh Goyal for Money Laundering, Conducts Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 4 March, filed a fresh case of money laundering against Naresh Goyal, former chairman of the grounded Jet Airways and the airlines.

A source said that the money laundering case was registered against Goyal and Jet Airways. Earlier, the financial probe agency had registered a case of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations against the airline and Goyal last year.

The source said that earlier in the day, Goyal was questioned by the central probe agency at its office and then he was taken to his residence for carrying out searches.