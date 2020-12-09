Abuse of Power of Law: HC on Attempt to Murder Charge on Tablighi

The prosecution, according to Bar and Bench, claimed that the petitioner and others accused had visited the Tabligi Jamat congregation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned home without informing the administration about their arrival or entering voluntary quarantine.

It was also reportedly claimed by the prosecution that the accused knew the pandemic had been declared and that a large number of people at the Markaz congregation in New Delhi were infected. But went anyway.

Further, the prosecution alleged that the petitioner and others accused had hidden their visit to Delhi and “deliberately indulged in negligent and condemnable acts,” reported Bar and Bench.