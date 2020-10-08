CJI Slams Govt for Claiming ‘No Bad Reporting’ on Tablighi Jamaat

In a case related to the media’s coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said "freedom of speech is one of the most abused freedoms in recent times”, reported NDTV.

According to Live Law, CJI Bobde, along with Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniun was hearing petitions that alleged that the media had violated all norms of journalistic conduct and had resorted to “dog whistle tactics” of targeting Muslims, in their coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering.

According to LiveLaw, the petitions had also reportedly laid emphasis on the fact that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had not put an end to media’s smear campaign against the Muslim community, fulfilled its duty and gave equal protection of the law to all persons in India under Article 14 of the Constitution.