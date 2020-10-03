India Crosses 1 Lakh COVID Deaths; Here Is How We Got There

India has crossed the sobering statistic of one lakh deaths caused by the novel coronavirus and the ongoing pandemic. In terms of absolute numbers, the figure is staggering. In terms of deaths per million, we fare much better in international standing.

How did we decipher the data? How did we get here and where is the data pointing to next? We deep dive into the data to understand how India lost so many lives, how fast was the spread and if there is a slowing down of the curve in the near future.