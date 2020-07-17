Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Vs Delhi: Mapping COVID-19 Across 8 Big Cities
Pune and Bengaluru reported the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Of all the major cities in India, Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai were considered the hotbed of COVID-19 infections. But when The Quint mapped the daily increase in cases until 15 July, we found that in the past week, Pune and Bengaluru have taken the lead over Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.
While individual statistics do serve a purpose, they often don't reveal the larger story. So, The Quint has attempted a compare the COVID-19 situation across eight major cities along various key parameters. The cities are - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The statistics for each parameter have been mapped between late April and 15 July 2020.
How COVID-19 Cases Climbed in Major Cities
Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai continue to occupy the first three positions when it comes to the total number of cases. While Mumbai initially had the highest number of cases, the trend changed on 25 June with a spike in the number of cases in New Delhi. Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have also risen in July, while Ahmedabad has slowed in comparision.
Daily Cases: Steady Rise Vs Sudden Bursts
A comparison of the number of cases reported each day shows a dramatic spike in July across four cities - Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Clearly they are the new 'hotspots'. Delhi and Ahmedabad are showing some evidence of 'flattening of the curve'. Chennai is reporting fewer cases after a strong spike at the end of June. Mumbai has regular dips and highs and has stayed at an average of 1400 cases a day for several weeks.
Death Toll Across 8 Major Cities
In terms of the number of deaths reported in major cities, Mumbai and Delhi have the worst figures. However, Ahmedabad takes one by surprise as it ranks third in the number of deaths, even though it takes the sixth position when it comes to total number of cases. While Hyderabad is seeing more cases, it has had a very low fatality rate so far. Bengaluru has seen a spike in deaths since late June.
How Daily Deaths Have Risen (And Fallen) Over Time
