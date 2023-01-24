12 Policemen Booked Over Death of Man in Uttar Pradesh 'Fake Encounter' Case

Over 1.5 years since 40-year-old Zeeshan Haidar's death, a case was filed against 12 policemen in an alleged fake encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district in September 2021. He was allegedly suspected of being a cattle smuggler.

His wife Afroz had filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), alleging that the police had murdered her husband. The policemen have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of murder. The orders were issued by the chief judicial magistrate.