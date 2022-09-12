Tied to Pole, Beaten Up: Child Kidnapping Rumours Rise in Uttar Pradesh

A video from Moradabad showing a mob thrashing two people violently while the police look on has gone viral. The mob accused the two men of kidnapping a child.

Later, the police rebutted the claims of kidnapping and took action against the mob involved in the attack.

Villagers from Sardar Nagar Ataria under the Bhojpur police station accused two people of being members of a child kidnapping gang. Following which, they took them as hostages and beat them until they became unconscious.