Yeti Airlines Aircraft With 72 Onboard Crashes in Nepal, Several Feared Dead
The aircraft also had four crew members on board.
(Story contains disturbing visuals. Reader discretion advised.)
A 72-seater Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, news agency ANI reported.
At least 16 people have died, a Nepal Army spokesperson told news agency Reuters.
Additionally, Yeti airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP:
"We don't know right now if there are survivors,"
The airport has been closed and rescue operations are on.
(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with more details soon.)
