Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Here the Will of Wrestlers Has Lost to Political Reality

And what have the wrestlers been asking for? First, an FIR, which is mandated by law in cases of alleged sexual assault. But Delhi Police filed their FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh only after the Supreme Court told them to.

On the other hand look at the speed at which Delhi Police acted on 28th May – rounding up the wrestlers, detaining them in police thanas all over Delhi, dismantling their tents and mattresses, AND filing an FIR against them - within hours. To register FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh, superslow. But against the wrestlers, superfast. Why? Is there a remote control.. dictating their actions? We don’t know.

The wrestlers have also wanted Brij Bhushan Singh arrested, because he has been charged with at least three non-bailable and “serious” offences. Some point out that arrest is not mandatory if the maximum punishment for the offence is under seven years in jail.

But several legal experts have agreed that given the serious nature of the charges, especially the charge of sexual assault on a minor, arrest is “the norm”. At the very least, Brij Bhushan Singh needs to have been arrested for police interrogation. But that, has not happened.