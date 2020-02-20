Divided States of India: Here’s What the CAA-NPR Map Looks Like

Chief ministers of some states have refused to implement NPR and CAA. Certain states, have meanwhile, taken an anti-CAA position, but have maintained ambiguity on whether or not they would implement NPR .

Anti-CAA protests have gripped the country since December last year. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Amidst this turmoil, several states have conveyed their stand on the issue, while several have maintained a tacit silence. This GIF shows the different positions taken by different states and Union Territories as of 20 February: