Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Buxar, Child Brutally Murdered

A woman in Ojha Baraon village of Buxar, Bihar, was allegedly gang-raped and her five-year-old son brutally murdered by seven men on Saturday, 10 October. The police stated that the five-year-old child died from drowning in canal, reported ANI.

According to NDTV, only two accused have been identified so far, and the survivor has been admitted to a district hospital.

The seven rape accused were in an inebriated state in the evening, reported the Hindustan Times.