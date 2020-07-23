With Bari’s Death, Malla’s Abduction, Kashmir BJP Goes Underground

The assassination of a BJP leader in Bandipora earlier this month has cast clouds of uncertainty and fear on the party’s plans of gaining a foothold in turmoil-hit Kashmir that remains under the central rule.

On 8 July, senior party leader, Sheikh Wasim Bari, was assassinated along with his father and brother by suspected militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Our workers are scared,” Abdul Rehman Thikrey, BJP’s district president of Bandipora where the killings took place, told The Quint.