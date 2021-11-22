Will The Great Resignation Come to India? Yeah, No, Maybe?

The trend discerned by Klotz in the US seemingly originates from the burnout and 'epiphanies' stirred by the pandemic.

In the wake of the grief, exhaustion and adversity amid COVID-19, many were prompted to embrace uncertainty and do things they would otherwise hesitate to do.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Molly M Anderson states, "...I think it must have been a pandemic epiphany. I was working at home for my firm that I was employed at for a long time and realised I had this moment, I guess, where I knew that it was the right time for me to start my own firm."

Data also points towards a Vyas' conclusion. A survey commissioned by Amazon India sought to gauge the the effect of the pandemic among professionals in the country.

Conducted in August 2021 with a sample size of 1,000 across India, it showed that as many as 68 percent of employees were looking to switch industries due to COVID, while 59 percent were actively seeking work.