One Week COVID-19 Lockdown In Bengaluru: Why It’s Unlikely To Help

The primary aim of the lockdown is to cut down the incubation cycles. The incubation period for COVID-19 is the time between a person is exposed to the virus and the onset of symptoms. According to WHO this could be up to 14 days.

Dr V Ravi, senior professor and head of Neurovirology at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, who is part of the COVID-19 expert committee, said one of the reasons for a fewer number of COVID-19 cases until the end of May was a strictly implemented lockdown in Bengaluru.

He said that to bring the situation under control at least six weeks of lockdown is required. Taking the example of the lockdowns one to four, he said that at least three incubation cycles of the COVID-19 virus were cut off during this time.