From Success Story to Big Worry: Bengaluru’s COVID Spike Explained

BBMP officials say that to avoid panic, the backlog was cleared by adding numbers in batches. However, the spike in cases has been considerable even if you don't include these 1200 'error' cases in the maths.

Between 26 to 27 June, Bengaluru recorded a 313.9 percent increase, with the number of new cases jumping from 144 to 596 during these 24 hours. The trend continued with the city reporting 783, 738 and 503 new cases in the three days that followed.

The BBMP commissioner has also accepted that the entire spike was not due to backlog, but that a large part of the spike in numbers was due to the lifting of the lockdown.