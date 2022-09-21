Why Is the Government a Mute Spectator?: SC Slams Hate Speech on TV Channels

The apex court added that politicians benefit the most out such instances, with Senior Counsel Sanjay Hegde reiterating and saying, "channels and politicians feed on such speech. Channels get money. They keep ten people in debates."

Justice Jospeh added, "We cannot give hate any air."

The case has been posted for further consideration on 23 November, and the central government is directed to file a counter-affidavit combining the State's inputs.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)