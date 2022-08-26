Supreme Court Dismisses Plea in 2007 Hate Speech Case Involving Yogi Adityanath

The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 August, dismissed a plea challenging the denial of sanction to prosecute Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a matter pertaining to alleged hate speech in 2007.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that it was not necessary to go into the issue of denial of sanction.

Parvez Parwaz, the petitioner, had claimed that Yogi Adityanath had made anti-Muslim remarks while addressing the ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’ activists in a meeting in 2007.