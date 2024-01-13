'We Are the Reason Bilkis Bano Was Raped’: Revati Laul, Who Fought Rapists in SC

When Revati Laul was writing 'The Anatomy of Hate', a book which presented an account of the perpetrators of the 2002 Gujarat riots, she decided against meeting Bilkis Bano. Bilkis had been gangraped in the riots, and the rapists had also murdered many of her family members, including her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She wrote about Bilkis' quest for justice in the book, which had been widely reported, but never met her personally.

Several years later, in 2022, when the Gujarat government granted remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, Laul decided to do something about it. Laul, CPI(M)’s Subhashini Ali and professor Roop Rekha Verma filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the remission.