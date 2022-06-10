Who is Saurabh Mahakal, Arrested for Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder?
Mahakal's name appears in several criminal cases filed across Pune.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Saurabh Mahakal, who is allegedly a close associate of shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was arrested on Wednesday, 8 June.
Pune police, who made the arrest, added that at least five people were involved in the killing.
"Maharashtra Police has been given Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," Delhi Police Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal was quoted as saying.
Who Is Mahakal?
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble's name appears in several criminal cases filed across police stations in Pune. One of this includes the murder of Omkar Bankhele alias Rania.
On 1 August 2021, Bankhele was shot dead in broad daylight in Maharashtra. Reports indicated that Bankhele had fostered enmity with a man identified as Santosh Jadhav who is now a suspect in the murder of Moose Wala.
Consequently, Mahakal was arrested in the case for providing shelter to Jadhav over the 2021 case, and booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA).
Jadhav and Mahakal are both sharpshooters associated with Mumbai underworld Don Arun Gawli gang, and have previously been involved in contract killings, as well as other crimes together.
Mahakal's association also extends to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be the mastermind behind the assault on Sidhu Moose Wala.
How Is Mahakal Connected to Moose Wala Case?
As per the police, Mahakal is "a key member of the larger Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Acting in concert with the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, he was recently involved in an attempt to murder case registered at Kardani Police Station, District Jaipur, Rajasthan."
The preliminary interrogation indicared Mahakal was "closely connected with more than one shooter in the run-up to and after the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala and distinct from the established and exposed communication hub of fugitive Goldy Brar, was coordinating the supply of logistics, finance, and characters involved in shooting to evade detection," red the police statement.
Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was fatally shot on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. According to the reports, the autopsy suggested that the body received 25 bullet injuries.
Four shooters involved in the murder were identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier this week, as the state police arrested at least eight others for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters.
