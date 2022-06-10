Who is Saurabh Mahakal, Arrested for Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder?

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Saurabh Mahakal, who is allegedly a close associate of shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was arrested on Wednesday, 8 June.

Pune police, who made the arrest, added that at least five people were involved in the killing.

"Maharashtra Police has been given Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," Delhi Police Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal was quoted as saying.