Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar
Brar is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar aka Satinder Singh is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that the Punjab Police sought an RCN against Brar on 30 May, a day after Moose Wala was shot dead, and not on 19 May as claimed by the Punjab government on Wednesday, 8 June.
The RCN proposal is related to two cases, the FIRs for which have been lodged at the Faridkot police station.
Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government restricted his security cover.
Background
Delhi Police Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said on Wednesday, 8 June, that gangster Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of Moose Wala, adding that a close associate of one of the shooters had been arrested.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, who is a close associate of the main shooter in the case, was arrested on Wednesday, the Pune Police said, adding that at least five people were involved in the killing.
The police further added that five more suspects had been identified in connection with the singer's murder.
The Punjab Police, on 7 June, arrested at least eight people for aiding Moose Wala's shooters with logistical support and recce, and for harbouring them.
In two widely circulated Facebook posts, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar took responsibility for the singer-politician's death.
"I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility for killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed," one of the posts read.
"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone and he challenged me saying that he too kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert," the Facebook post added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.