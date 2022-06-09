Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar aka Satinder Singh is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that the Punjab Police sought an RCN against Brar on 30 May, a day after Moose Wala was shot dead, and not on 19 May as claimed by the Punjab government on Wednesday, 8 June.

The RCN proposal is related to two cases, the FIRs for which have been lodged at the Faridkot police station.

Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government restricted his security cover.