FAQ: What Do We Know About Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN?

We don’t exactly know. The company has submitted multiple data to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). They’ve been asked to keep the SEC updated with all new information as it emerges. An efficacy of a vaccine can only be determined after it has gone through large scale phase III trials, which are still ongoing.

Covaxin has released phase 1 data which showed success in inducing an immune response and no serious adverse events in any of their 375 volunteers.

The interim findings of the phase 1 trial data were published in Medrexiv, and revealed promising results indicating a successful, tolerable vaccine.

The most common adverse event was pain at the site of infection, and as per the paper, this was resolved immediately.

The study is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed.

Earlier, a preprint of an animal study was released that also showed ‘robust immune response.’