85 Staffers, Guests at Chennai Luxury Hotel Test COVID Positive

A new COVID-19 cluster has been found in Chennai after 85 people – including employees and guests – tested positive for the virus at ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Guindy.

The Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation has ordered the hotel to not have banquets, events and gatherings for the next 15 days, as well as to get saturation testing done for all the residents, employees and guests of the hotel. Earlier last month, a cluster had been found at IIT-Madras.

The first coronavirus positive case was a staff at the hotel, whose results came on 15 December 2020. Soon, tests were conducted at various camps with samples of 605 people of which 85 people have emerged positive.