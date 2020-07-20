Vehicles Torched in Bengal Over Alleged Gang Rape, Murder of Teen
Cops have claimed no complaint has been filed, and cause of death of the girl in post-mortem is “effect of poison”.
Locals in West Bengal’s Chopra, 500 kilometres from Kolkata, on Sunday, 19 July, protested against the alleged gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl.
According to news agency ANI, several vehicles, including police vehicles and public buses were torched as clashes erupted between locals and security personnel as forces used tear gas shells to disperse the angry crowd, that was agitating with posters and placards.
Protesting locals blocked National Highway 31, that connects Kolkata to Siliguri, and set at least three buses and police vehicles on fire over the course of two hours, NDTV reported. The 16-year-old school girl had reportedly just passed her Class 10 exams, and had been missing since Saturday night, until her body was found by a search party.
The West Bengal police have, however, claimed that “family members or associated persons” did not alert the police and “there is no sign of physical and sexual assault” as per the post-mortem report, which cites “effect of poison” as the cause of death.
Goutam Deb, West Bengal Minister told ANI on Sunday: “It is a very sad incident. We do not want to politicise it. Investigation will be done and culprits will be punished as per law. We will be meeting the family of the victim tomorrow.”
Locals have reportedly alleged that the girl was gang-raped and murdered and two cycles and mobile phones found at the scene of the crime had been handed over to cops.
(With inputs from NDTV)
