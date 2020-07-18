Araria Court Grants Bail to Rape Victim Jailed for ‘Contempt’

On Friday, 17 July, a local court granted bail to a 22-year-old rape survivor in Bihar’s Araria district, who was earlier sent to jail for contempt of court and ‘obstructing government servants from discharging their duty’ among other charges. However, the court denied bail to the two social workers who were also arrested along with her, Hindustan Times reported.

The complainant, at the Araria women’s police station, had alleged that she was gang-raped on 6 July after which an FIR was registered.

The rape survivor was asked to record her statement before a magistrate, for which, as per the police, she appeared with two social workers from NGO Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan.