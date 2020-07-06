‘Patriotic’: Bengal Govt Launches Document-Scanning App ‘SelfScan’
The app is ad-free, free-of-cost and does not store data in its servers.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 6 July, launched a document-scanning app developed by the West Bengal government's Information and Technology Department.
The app has been named 'SelfScan' and is free-of-cost and ad-free, said the chief minister.
‘This is What Patriotism Is’
She further stated that the information from the app will not be stored in any server and is protected.
“We have heard recently about this country’s scanning app and that country’s scanning app and whether we should be using them. I think Bengal is the first state to come up with such an app,” said Banerjee during the announcement.
"We should empower ourselves. No need to go outside," she added, reminding many of Prime Minister Modi's Aatmanirbhar slogan.
"This is what patriotism is. What Bengal thinks today, the world thinks tomorrow," she further stated.
The chief minister also announced a five-year scheme to provide direct and clean water to over 2 crore people in the state. The scheme, called 'Jol Swopno' will cost the exchequer 58,000 crore rupees, Banerjee said.
She also announced a Plasma Blood Bank that will be set up at the Kolkata Medical College.
