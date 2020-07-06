‘Patriotic’: Bengal Govt Launches Document-Scanning App ‘SelfScan’

"We should empower ourselves. No need to go outside," she added, reminding many of Prime Minister Modi's Aatmanirbhar slogan.

"This is what patriotism is. What Bengal thinks today, the world thinks tomorrow," she further stated.

The chief minister also announced a five-year scheme to provide direct and clean water to over 2 crore people in the state. The scheme, called 'Jol Swopno' will cost the exchequer 58,000 crore rupees, Banerjee said.

She also announced a Plasma Blood Bank that will be set up at the Kolkata Medical College.