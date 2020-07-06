Before Bengal Elections, Does TMC Need To Revamp Its Middle Order?

This influence is evident in the way that Abhas and the others were allegedly dealt with during the protests.

“A few hours into our protests, a bunch of goons descended from nowhere and attacked us. We were running helter-skelter and took shelter next to a petrol pump. When the police found us, they arrested me and 13 others. Our phones are still with the police”, he told The Quint.

There have been several such allegations ever since the TMC came to power in 2011.

“There has been a massive real estate mafia running in our locality since 2011. No land can be bought or sold without Trinamool middlemen being involved”, says Nilima*, a resident of West Bengal’s Burdwan town.

“There was one time when Trinamool men had brought some potential tenants to see a house that had been put up for rent. The landlord wasn’t at home and the Trinamool men were made to wait. Two months later, the owners of the house were pressurised to such an extent that they had to sell off the house at one-tenth its market value”, she alleged.

These corrupt practices by mid-level functionaries have been called out by top party leaders as well. In June, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra posted a video on her Facebook page claiming that funds were not being utilised properly by gram panchayats and that infrastructural work remained unfinished. She further claimed that panchayats were not commissioning work involving expenditure of over Rs 3.5 lakh as that would open them up to mandatory scrutiny by the administration.

While the MP was unavailable for comment, a senior Trinamool leader pointed at the disconnect between the top-rung leaders and the middle-order functionaries.

"While the top-level is trying in some cases to weed out corrupt people, one must remember that a lot of these people were also initially inducted into the party for their money and muscle power. Now that they have been institutionalized, they are looking to make back the money they had invested,” the Trinamool leader said.

There is also the fear of defection which, sources say, affect voting patterns in smaller areas and also cause major face-loss to the party.