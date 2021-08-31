ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal: BJP MLA Biswajit Das Quits Party, Joins TMC in Kolkata

Das is the third legislator to return to TMC after the elections.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Following Trinamool Congress' (TMC) sweeping victory in the Assembly polls earlier this year, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Biswajit Das and councillor Manotosh Nath joined TMC in Kolkata on Tuesday, 31 August.</p></div>
i

Following Trinamool Congress' (TMC) sweeping victory in the Assembly polls earlier this year, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Biswajit Das and councillor Manotosh Nath joined TMC in Kolkata on Tuesday, 31 August, news agency ANI reported.

Das, an MLA from North 24 Parganas' Bagda, had defected to BJP before the polls, and is the third legislator to return to TMC after the elections.

In the election, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated the BJP by an overwhelming majority to come to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

On Monday, 30 August, Tanmoy Ghosh, an MLA who had won the West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, defected to the TMC.

Former BJP MLA Mukul Roy, who won from the Krishnanagar constituency, had also joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee in June.

Also Read

BJP Bengal MLA Quits To Join TMC; Had Defected to Saffron Party Before Polls

BJP Bengal MLA Quits To Join TMC; Had Defected to Saffron Party Before Polls

Roy, who was the second in-command of TMC and had quit the party to join BJP in 2017. Upon BJP's defeat, he returned to the TMC.

The BJP, which won 77 seats in the elections, is now left with 72 MLAs in the Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT