BJP Bengal MLA Quits To Join TMC; Had Defected to Saffron Party Before Polls

Ghosh, from Bengal's Bishnupur assembly constituency, was earlier with the TMC but had jumped ship to the BJP before the assembly elections. He was inducted back into the party by senior leader and minister Bratya Basu.

In June, Mukul Roy, another sitting BJP MLA, who won from the Krishnanagar constituency, joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee. Roy, who was also with the TMC earlier and once its second-in-command, had quit the party to join the BJP in 2017. He returned to the TMC after the BJP's electoral defeat.

The BJP, which won 77 seats in the elections, is now left with 73 MLAs in the assembly. Two of their elected MLAs, who were also MPs, had resigned from their assembly posts to continue as legislators in the Lok Sabha.