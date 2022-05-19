Delhi, Gurugram, Parts of UP To Face Scorching Temperatures of 44-45°C Today
Mercury might touch scorching temperatures of 45°C in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi will see temperatures rising to 44 degree Celsius on Thursday, 19 May, and falling to 31 degree Celsius at night, which will be considerably higher than the 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded a day prior, showed The Weather Channel (TWC) data.
While the weather will be generally clear, visibility could be affected due to smoke and haze in New Delhi.
Parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, including the cities of Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Jhansi, might face scorching temperatures of 45 degree Celsius. No respite is expected for Delhi-NCR, with mercury expected to cross 44 degree Celsius in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram.
"A maximum temperature of above 45°C is expected in isolated places of Rajasthan," TWC predicted.
Southern regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha may also face severe heatwaves on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu on Orange Alert
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has been put on an orange alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday, as a precautionary measure for rainfalls.
A 'yellow watch' will remain over Tamil Nadu till 22 May, as a preparedness measure.
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will occur in Theni, Salem, Vellore, Erode, Dindigul, and Coimbatore on Thursday, updated TWC.
"The wet weather will keep the capital city’s daytime temperatures around 35-36 ̊C for the next 2-3 days, but the mercury will return to the 37 ̊C normal thereafter," they added.
A red alert was also issued in Kerala three days ago due to the incessant rains in the state.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.