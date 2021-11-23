Yellow Warning for Chennai, Parts of Tamil Nadu to Witness Heavy Rainfall: IMD
The IMD has issued a series of warnings for various parts of the state in this regard.
Even as Tamil Nadu recovers from flooding after incessant rains, parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of warnings for various parts of the state in this regard.
Chennai is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, 25 November, and a yellow warning has been issued, whereas the IMD has issued an orange warning for Chennai and surrounding districts for Friday, 26 November.
Yellow Warnings Issued for Several TN Districts This Week
For Tuesday, 23 November, a yellow warning has been issued for Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts. For Wednesday, 24 November, a yellow warning has been issued for coastal districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.
On Thursday, 25 November, Chennai, and the southern coastal districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukodi and Ramanathapuram are likely to see heavy rains, and a yellow warning has been issued. However, other districts surrounding Chennai are likely to receive very heavy rain, and an orange warning has been issued for Chengalapattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.
The orange warning is also in place in districts surrounding Chennai for Friday, 26 November, including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Other districts are likely to receive heavy rains, and a yellow warning is in place for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Myladuturai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram.
The warnings were issued following the possibility of the formation of a low-pressure area and a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.
Heavy showers in several parts of Chennai have led to waterlogging and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed pumps to flush out the excess water. According to the GCC officers, 794 pumps have been deployed. However, many parts of T Nagar are inundated including GN Chetty Road, Bazulla Road and North Usman Road.
Meanwhile, four houses in Tamil Nadu's Salem district collapsed on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the state, authorities said, adding that four people were believed to be trapped in the debris, while 13 others have been rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Police and Fire and Rescue personnel are involved in the rescue operations currently underway in Karungalpatti area. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also likely to reach the affected area.
(With inputs from IANS)
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
