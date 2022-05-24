ADVERTISEMENT
Vismaya Dowry Death: Husband Kiran Kumar Sentenced to 10 Years of Imprisonment
Vismaya was only 22 years old when she died by suicide on 21 June 2021.
Kerala's Kollam court on Tuesday, 24 May, sentenced Kiran Kumar to 10 years imprisonment in a case pertaining to the death of his wife, 22-year-old Vismaya.
Vismaya was only 22 years old when she died by suicide on 21 June 2021, after she got married to then 30-year-old Kumar, a government employee.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
