Delhi Unrest: Rs 1 Cr Compensation for Family of Slain IB Official

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who chaired the first meeting of the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee, said, "we will soon issue a phone number and an e-mail ID, where people can file complaint against those spreading fake and hate messages. We will probe and send such complaints to law enforcement agencies," ANI reported.
A Delhi court on Monday, 2 March, deferred CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat's complaint seeking FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma till 23 April. The Supreme Court agreed to hear on 4 March a plea filed by some victims.
Forty-seven people have been killed and over 200 injured because of the violence in North East parts of Delhi, reported ANI on Monday.
The Delhi police has denied permission for the Young India Coordination Committee's march from the Ramlila Maidan to the Parliament against the new citizenship law that was scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.
Snapshotclose
The Delhi Assembly announced the constitution of a 9-member 'Peace and Harmony Committee,' chaired by MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, and including MLAs Atishi and Raghav Chadha among the members.
A total of 24 people, including 2 people from the Central district, 21 people from the North West district and 1 person from the Rohini district were arrested in connection with the rumour-mongering, the Delhi Police said.
The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the violence, officials said on Saturday.
Over 3,000 Distress Calls on Sunday Due To Panic, 1/5th From Shaheen Bagh Area
Delhi police got over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday from people panicked over riot-related rumours like violence, arson and stone pelting across the national capital, officials said, PTI reported.
Around one-fifth of these calls on the emergency 100 and 112 numbers came from Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi and nearby areas in South Delhi.
"More than 3,000 emergency calls were received at the police control room (PCR) after rumours related to violence started doing rounds in Delhi on Sunday evening. 413 calls were from South East Delhi and 157 from South Delhi," a senior police officer said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were reopened later. The police said it was closely monitoring the social media accounts spreading fake news or rumours and action will be taken against them.
Kejriwal Urges People to Share Info of Those Needing Relief
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy for a quick response from government agencies for relief work in riot-hit North East Delhi, PTI reported.
Kejriwal is also monitoring the work continuously for 24 hours. Those people whose houses have been burnt are being given immediate relief of Rs 25,000, according to the statement.
"The work is nearing completion and the victims will soon be given the declared compensation," it said. "The Delhi government has also set up relief camps across the North East Delhi. The government is providing monetary assistance along with other necessary items."
A detailed list of victims is being prepared to provide the compensation announced by the chief minister. Victims are applying through the counter set up at the North East district magistrate office as well as through NGOs.
Bengali Actor Resigns From BJP, Says Can't Be in Same Party as Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra
Subhadra Mukherjee, a popular Bengali actor who had joined the BJP in 2013, resigned on Saturday, citing the Delhi violence, News18 reported.
Mukherjee said, “I joined the BJP in 2013 as I was impressed with the party’s way of functioning. But in recent years, I have noticed that things are not going the right way. I felt that a sense of hatred and judging people by their religion is taking over the ideology of BJP. After giving several thoughts, I have decided to quit.”
“Look what happened in Delhi. So many people were killed and so many houses were set on fire. The riot has divided the people. No one is taking any action against party leaders like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra for hate speech. What is going on? The visuals of riot have shaken me completely. I thought I should not be in a party which is selective in taking action against its own party leaders,” she added.
15 Booked for 'Instigating' Anti-CAA Protests in Aligarh
Fifteen people, including eight Aligarh Muslim University students, have been booked for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests, police said on Monday, PTI reported. Police said that other than former AMU students' union vice-president Sajjad Rathar, those booked included students belonging to Kashmir.
A case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station on Sunday for instigating protests at the Jiwangarh bypass here, police said. "They have been booked under various sections of the IPC for delivering inflammatory speeches," Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania said.
Meanwhile, in view of upcoming festivals, notices were served on 752 people for their alleged links with last week's "disturbances" in the town.
LG Baijal Visits Delhi's Violence-Affected Areas to Take Stock of Situation
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals, PTI reported.
An official said the lieutenant governor, accompanied by senior police officials, visited Shiv Vihar, one of the worst hit areas, and Karawal Nagar area.
Permission Denied for CAA Protest March to Parliament
The Delhi police has denied permission for a march from the Ramlila Maidan to the Parliament against the new citizenship law, officials said on Monday, as per PTI reports.
The Young India Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various students' bodies, had given a call for the march on Tuesday.
Police said the application for permission was submitted in New Delhi and Central police districts, and it was not granted.
Peace and Harmony Committee' Chair Saurabh Bhardwaj Announces Phone Number, E-mail to Report Rumours
AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who chaired the first meeting of the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee, said, "we will soon issue a phone number and an e-mail ID, where people can file complaint against those spreading fake and hate messages. We will probe and send such complaints to law enforcement agencies," ANI reported.
The Delhi Assembly had earlier announced the constitution of a 9-member 'Peace and Harmony Committee,' headed by Bhardwaj, and including MLAs Atishi and Raghav Chadha among the members.
The first meeting was held today at 3 pm at Delhi Secretariat.
24 Persons Arrested for Rumour-Mongering
The Delhi Police announced that in connection with rumour-mongering on 1st March, action has been initiated and cases have been registered under relevant sections, ANI reported.
A total of 24 people, including 2 people from the Central district, 21 people from the North West district and 1 person from the Rohini district were arrested in connection with the rumour-mongering.
Rights Activists Denounce Centre, Delhi Govt Over Delay in Providing Relief to Victims
Human rights activists on Monday denounced the central and Delhi governments alleging they failed to provide any medical or legal help to violence-affected people in North East Delhi.
The activists, including Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj, Annie Raja and Harjit Singh Bhatti, also criticised India's poor healthcare system, saying "there's no hospital near the affected areas," PTI reported.
The activists demanded that public representatives visit ground zero and meet the violence-hit people which is crucial for confidence building. Shelter and adequate relief be arranged for families who have been forced to leave their houses, they said.
"Round-the-clock medical camps are needed... single-window facilitation centres for official documents destroyed in arson needed," they said.
HC Asks Police to File Report on Rehabilitation Measures for Victims
The Delhi High Court asked the police on Monday to file a status report on measures taken by it for medical treatment and rehabilitation of violence-affected people in North East Delhi, PTI reported.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Delhi Police to submit a report on the measures taken by them in compliance with the court's February 26 order by which certain directions were made for rehabilitation of victims.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.
'Delhi Violence Is a Planned Genocide': Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We are sad and depressed, and condemn the incident that happened in Delhi. I think it's a planned genocide.”
“In Delhi, BJP leaders who gave provocative slogans have not been arrested, but I got three of the BJP workers arrested (on charges of raising 'desh ke gaddaron ko...’ slogans in Kolkata) last night,” she added, reported ANI.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )
NE Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 47
Death toll in Delhi violence has increased to 47 (38 at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital), reported ANI.
'1 Cr for Ankit Sharma's Family, One Member to Be Given Govt Job': Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are announcing a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma and a member of their family will be given a job by the Delhi government.”