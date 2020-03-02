Delhi Unrest: Rs 1 Cr Compensation for Family of Slain IB Official

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who chaired the first meeting of the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee, said, "we will soon issue a phone number and an e-mail ID, where people can file complaint against those spreading fake and hate messages. We will probe and send such complaints to law enforcement agencies," ANI reported.

A Delhi court on Monday, 2 March, deferred CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat's complaint seeking FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma till 23 April. The Supreme Court agreed to hear on 4 March a plea filed by some victims.

Forty-seven people have been killed and over 200 injured because of the violence in North East parts of Delhi, reported ANI on Monday.

The Delhi police has denied permission for the Young India Coordination Committee's march from the Ramlila Maidan to the Parliament against the new citizenship law that was scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.