Vijay Mallya’s Extradition Stalled By ‘Confidential Legal Issues’

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore. Upon threat of persecution, he fled to the UK in March 2016 and has since challenged the Indian government’s extradition order on charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

On 6 October, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Supreme Court that the UK Home Office intimated that there is a further legal issue which needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya's extradition takes place, and this issue is outside and apart from the extradition process having effect under the UK law.

His extradition was ordered in May by a British court, but since then, the extradition has been delayed because of “secret proceedings initiated in the country. The UK side said it informed the Indian High Commission that the issue is confidential and cannot be disclosed.