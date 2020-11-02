File Status Report on Mallya’s Extradition in 6 Weeks: SC to Govt

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 November, asked the Centre to file a status report on the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya within six weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit that some legal proceedings are still pending in the UK, which is delaying Mallya's extradition.

The top court, after a brief hearing in the matter, adjourned the case to the third week of January.

Justice Lalit noted that the order dated 31 August cites an MEA report that certain legal proceedings by contemnor (Mallya) are pending in the UK. The top court had asked the counsel for Mallya to respond on the nature of these proceedings. The bench noted that an intervention application has been filed by EC Agrawala, counsel for Mallya, seeking discharge from the case.