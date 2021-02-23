Varavara Rao’s Kin Welcome Bail, But Rue ‘Difficult’ Conditions

Calling the order a small relief, Varavara Rao’s nephew and editor of the Telugu monthly journal Veekshanam N Venugopal said that the conditions in the bail order are difficult to meet.

One of the many conditions mentioned in the bail order is that the 81-year-old has to stay within the jurisdiction of the NIA court in Mumbai for the six-month period. Venugopal said that Mumbai being an unfamiliar city, finding a place and providing care for Varavara Rao will be difficult, given the stringent bail conditions.

Since Varavara Rao’s 72-year-old wife Hemalatha is also ailing, they cannot stay alone, and would need someone to stay with and take care of them, said Venugopal. One of the conditions for bail is that there cannot be “any gathering of visitors, other than near relatives,” at Varavara Rao’s place of residence in Mumbai.