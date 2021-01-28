NIA Asks HC to Deny Bail to Varavara Rao, Says He is ‘Stable’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 27 January, asked the Bombay High Court to reject the bail plea on medical grounds filed by 81 year old poet-activist Varavara Rao.

Rao was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Urging the Court to deny bail to the octogenarian, the NIA, according to PTI, claimed that Rao’s health condition is stable.



Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, reportedly told the court that Rao’s medical reports from earlier this month suggested that he was fit to be discharged from the Nanavati hospital.

Singh also refuted Maharashtra government’s statement that once discharged from the private hospital Rao will be sent back to Taloja prison, and said that Rao will be admitted to the prison ward of state-run JJ Hospital.

“Therefore, the question of granting him bail arises only if the court doesn’t have faith in the care that the JJ Hospital will be able to provide.”