U’khand Glacier Breach: 35 Still Stuck in Tunnel, Says CM Rawat
“We’re trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them,” CM Rawat said.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed on Tuesday, 9 February, that about 35 people are still stuck inside a 1,500-metre-long tunnel at NTPC’s Tapovan site, after a ‘glacier break’ triggered flash floods in Chamoli district on Sunday, 7 February.
“About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we’re trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them.”Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister
Talking to India Today, Rawat reportedly said that “there has been no success in opening the second tunnel yet” and two more bodies have been recovered, taking the “total death count to 28 so far".
Later, however, DGP Ashok Kumar informed that 30 bodies have been recovered so far.
“Rescue team has managed to reach Malari Valley area through rope and now necessary packages, ration can be sent easily. Earlier, only a limited stock could be supplied via helicopter but there won't be any problem now,” CM Rawat added.
Meanwhile, DGP Kumar informed that the exact time to remove debris (as part of rescue operations) cannot be estimated, as there has been a 90 degrees turn in the tunnel.
Adding that there will be sufficient oxygen and water as the tunnel is 2.5 km long. DGP Kumar said:
“We’ve asked project engineers to make alternative entry to reach through. We’ll attempt this today.”
12 Rescued by ITBP on 7 Feb Discharged From Hospital
Meanwhile, all 12 persons rescued by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on 7 February 2021 have been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
Family members were overwhelmed with emotions while describing their life-saving rescue by the ITBP. They went on to thank the ITBP jawans for reuniting them with their family.
More Details
All concerned agencies of the Centre and the state are monitoring the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 9 February, regarding the flash floods in Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the disaster has risen to 31, with five more bodies having been recovered on Tuesday, the State Emergency Control Centre said, according to PTI.
