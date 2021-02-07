Live

Chamoli Flash Flood | 150 Feared Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people.

The Quint
Updated
India
3 min read
Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people.
i

After a glacier breach on Sunday, 7 February, in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district,150 men are feared missing and three bodies have been recovered so far, according to ITBP spokesperson.

The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation and also took stock of the rescue and relief operations that is underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked those stuck in affected area or those in need of help to call on 1070 or 9557444486.
Snapshot
  • Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people.
  • Around 600 personnel of the Indian Army are moving towards the flood-affected areas.
  • Military station near Rishikesh involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration.
  • Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he will be visiting the scene himself, and requested people to not spread panic by sharing old videos.
3:32 PM , 07 Feb

Indian Army Deploys Choppers and Soldiers to Help Uttarakhand Govt

The Indian Army has deployed choppers and soldiers to help the Uttarakhand government and the NDRF, according to sources.

The military station near Rishikesh is coordinating the Rescue and Relief operation. The situation is also being monitored by Army headquarters. About 600 army personnel are being sent to flood affected areas.

3:16 PM , 07 Feb

Uttarakhand CM Rawat Reaches Chamoli

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has reached near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli. He is presently taking stock of the situation, according to ANI.

3:10 PM , 07 Feb

ITBP Personnel Dig Open Tappovan Tunnel as Many Reported Trapped

ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris. Many have been reported to be trapped inside.

ITBP has further informed that three teams are on a rescue mission.

“150 men feared missing, three bodies recovered,” according to ITBP spokesperson.

Chamoli Flash Flood | 150 Feared Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered
3:05 PM , 07 Feb

Delhi Govt Ready to Provide Help: CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to say that the Delhi Government is ready to provide all help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time.


Published: 07 Feb 2021, 2:34 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
KEY EVENTS