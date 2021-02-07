Chamoli Flash Flood | 150 Feared Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered
Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people.
After a glacier breach on Sunday, 7 February, in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district,150 men are feared missing and three bodies have been recovered so far, according to ITBP spokesperson.
The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation and also took stock of the rescue and relief operations that is underway.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked those stuck in affected area or those in need of help to call on 1070 or 9557444486.
- Around 600 personnel of the Indian Army are moving towards the flood-affected areas.
- Military station near Rishikesh involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration.
- Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he will be visiting the scene himself, and requested people to not spread panic by sharing old videos.
Indian Army Deploys Choppers and Soldiers to Help Uttarakhand Govt
The Indian Army has deployed choppers and soldiers to help the Uttarakhand government and the NDRF, according to sources.
The military station near Rishikesh is coordinating the Rescue and Relief operation. The situation is also being monitored by Army headquarters. About 600 army personnel are being sent to flood affected areas.
Uttarakhand CM Rawat Reaches Chamoli
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has reached near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli. He is presently taking stock of the situation, according to ANI.
ITBP Personnel Dig Open Tappovan Tunnel as Many Reported Trapped
ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris. Many have been reported to be trapped inside.
ITBP has further informed that three teams are on a rescue mission.
“150 men feared missing, three bodies recovered,” according to ITBP spokesperson.
