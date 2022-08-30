Cop Charged for Raping Mother of Rape Survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj
The woman had been following up with the official regarding the probe in her daughter's case.
A police official in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was charged on Monday, 29 August, for allegedly raping a rape victim's mother, who had been following up with the official regarding her 17-year-old daughter's case.
The woman said that Haji Sharif outpost incharge Anup Kumar Maurya asked her to meet on the police lines regarding the probe in her daughter's case.
Following this, the police official brought the woman to his official residence and allegedly raped her.
The woman then lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam Singh, who launched an investigation in the matter.
Maurya was subjected to a medical examination and was subsequently charged for raping the woman.
"Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true. The inspector has been suspended and arrested for rape. He was produced before the court and sent to jail," SP Singh said, as per IANS.
The accused official, however, claimed that he had called the woman to his residence to take her signatures on certain documents.
On 30 July this year, Maurya had been promoted to the post of police station incharge in the presence of the SP and assistant SP.
(With inputs from IANS.)
