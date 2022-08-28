Two Men Arrested, Juvenile Detained For Rape of 15-Yr-Old in MP's Khargone

A 15-year-old girl, belonging to a scheduled tribe, was allegedly raped by two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday, 28 August.

The incident took place on 25 August following which the police arrested two men and detained a minor boy, they said.

In a police complaint registered late Friday night, the Class 8 student said she had gone out with a minor boy, who was known to her, Deputy Inspector General, Nimar range, Tilak Singh said.