‘Sedition Used to Suppress Dissent’: Advocates on Bidar School Row

Following national outrage over slapping of sedition charges on school authorities in north Karnataka’s Bidar, advocates in Bengaluru have condemned police’s repeated interrogation of minors and the arrest of a parent and teacher in the same case on 30 January.

An FIR was filed against the school authorities at the New Town Police Station based on the allegation that the play on 21 January ‘showed the PM in bad light’ and criticised the CAA.

Stating that it was generally held by some lawyers that the sedition law was gravely problematic, advocate Avani Choksi said that the law was open to misuse.

“It is used to suppress dissent, the language of the law itself is in terms of disaffection towards the state. How do you promote affection towards the state? This is something that should be in the law,” she said.