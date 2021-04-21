More Data Show Evidence Against Bhima Koregaon Accused Was Planted

The two reports by the US forensic firm throws these allegations into doubt, as it agrees with an earlier analysis in 2019 by The Caravan, that certain documents appear to have been planted on Wilson's computer using the malware.

According to the report, Wilson’s computer was first compromised on 13 June 2016, when he was sent emails that appeared to be from fellow accused Varavara Rao, which suggested that he click on a link to download a document. Wilson opened the document at 6:18 pm on the day, which led to the installation of the NetWire malware on his computer.

The same attacker was found to have compromised Wilson’s computer multiple times from June 2016 to 17 April 2018, when Wilson’s and the homes of others accused were raided in connection with the case.

Jaya Roy, a spokeswoman of the NIA, told The Washington Post that the analysis by a government forensic laboratory did not indicate any compromise and said, "The NIA cannot revisit “any evidence based on a private lab’s report.”

However, experts on malware and digital forensics contacted by The Washington Post reviewed the report and said the findings were sound.

Amnesty International had reported that several people assisting the accused, including their lawyers had been targeted using the NetWire malware in 2020, and several of the accused had been targeted using the infamous Pegasus malware as well in 2019.

Most of the IP addresses, used to target the activists and their associates, are assigned to HostSailor, a web-hosting and virtual private server company reportedly based in the United Arab Emirates. The newspaper contacted the group but did not receive any response.