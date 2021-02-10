Malware Used to Plant Evidence in Bhima Koregaon Accused’s Laptop?

Wilson was one of the first set of activists and academics to be arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case back in June 2018, and has been accused of conspiring with Maoist insurgents.

Key pieces of evidence cited by the Pune Police and (after they belatedly took over the case) the National Investigation Agency against the accused include several letters allegedly recovered from their computers. These include a letter allegedly written by Wilson in which he had talked about the guns needed by Maoist insurgents and a plot to carry out a “Rajiv Gandhi-style attack” – ie to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This report by the US forensic firm throws these allegations into doubt, as it agrees with an earlier analysis in 2019 by The Caravan, that certain documents appear to have been planted on WIlson’s computer using the malware.