Israel Records Two Cases of New COVID-19 Variant
The new strain is a combination of two sub-variants, BA.1 and BA.2, of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Israel’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday, 16 March, that it has recorded two cases of a new coronavirus variant.
The new strain is a combination of two sub-variants, dubbed BA.1 and BA.2, of the Omicron version of the COVID-19 virus. The new cases were recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, AFP reported.
The Israel government's statement read:
“The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response."
It added, “This variant is still unknown around the world," the ministry statement read.”
Over four million people in Israel have received three coronavirus vaccine shots with the government ready to offer a fourth vaccine to the elderly and healthcare workers. Israel was one of the first countries to start a national vaccination campaign in December 2020.
Last month, Israel announced that unvaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter the country as COVID-19 cases subside.
Meanwhile, India has restored, with immediate effect, all valid five year e-tourist visas that are given to nationals of 156 countries along with regular paper visa to citizens of all countries, nearly two years after their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
