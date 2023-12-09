Join Us On:
On Camera: UP Woman Accidentally Shot by Cop in Head in Police Station; Critical

Manoj Sharma, the police official who shot the woman, has been suspended and a criminal case filed against him.

On Camera: UP Woman Accidentally Shot by Cop in Head in Police Station; Critical
A woman was accidentally shot in the head by a police official in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Friday, 8 December.

What happened? The shocking incident, which occurred at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, was caught on CCTV camera. The woman had purportedly come to the police station for passport verification and was seen standing next to the inspector's desk along with an associate.

A few seconds later, a police official handed a pistol to one of his colleagues, identified as Manoj Sharma.

While he was cleaning the pistol, Sharma accidentally fired a bullet which hit the woman, who fell to the ground. Police officials and her associate rushed to help her and she was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be in a critical condition.
Police official suspended: Meanwhile, the police official who fired the bullet has been suspended and a criminal case lodged against him.

"At Kotwali Nagar police station, a woman standing nearby was injured due to a bullet fired from the pistol of Inspector Manoj Sharma for unknown reason and orders were given to register a case and suspend the accused Inspector with immediate effect, legal proceedings were initiated,” the Aligarh Police said.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

