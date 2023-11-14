Uttar Pradesh: Five Arrested for Gang Rape of Employee at Agra Homestay

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

Five people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday, 12 November, for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman working at a homestay in Agra, police officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a homestay on the night of Saturday, 11 November. Action was taken after a purported video of the survivor crying for help surfaced on social media.